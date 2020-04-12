Dozens of Kelowna area properties placed on boil water notice

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District water customers are being told to boil their tap water.

The Kelowna utility said the boil water notice only applies to some of its customers in the Ellison area who get their water from Mill Creek.

According to the utility, the boil water notice was triggered because of higher turbidity in the creek water.

Quoting the local health authority, the utility said “turbidity in the water can make the water treatment less effective.”

The water provider said other customers, whose water comes from Okanagan Lake, are not covered by the boil water notice.

Further details about the boil water notice and which properties are impacted are available on the utility’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Similar boil water notices have been issued in past years due to turbidity in Mill Creek.

3:54 High amounts of lead found in Canadian tap water High amounts of lead found in Canadian tap water