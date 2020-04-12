Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Dozens of Kelowna area properties placed on boil water notice

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 3:33 pm
Dozens of Kelowna properties have been told to boil their water because of a rise in turbidity in the creek where their utility draws water.
Dozens of Kelowna properties have been told to boil their water because of a rise in turbidity in the creek where their utility draws water. Global News / File

Dozens of Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District water customers are being told to boil their tap water.

The Kelowna utility said the boil water notice only applies to some of its customers in the Ellison area who get their water from Mill Creek.

Related News

READ MORE: Boil water notice issued for part of Kelowna’s Ellison area

According to the utility, the boil water notice was triggered because of higher turbidity in the creek water.

Quoting the local health authority, the utility said “turbidity in the water can make the water treatment less effective.”

The water provider said other customers, whose water comes from Okanagan Lake, are not covered by the boil water notice.

READ MORE: Boil water notice for Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District

Further details about the boil water notice and which properties are impacted are available on the utility’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Similar boil water notices have been issued in past years due to turbidity in Mill Creek.

High amounts of lead found in Canadian tap water
High amounts of lead found in Canadian tap water
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaWaterBoil Water AdvisoryDrinking WaterWater Qualityboil water noticemill creekSafe drinking WaterturbidityGlenmore-Ellison Improvment District
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.