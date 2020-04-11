District of Peachland issues water quality advisory

Send this page to someone via email

A water quality advisory has been issued for Peachland.

On Saturday, the District of Peachland sent out the warning, saying it was effective immediately.

The district said the warning, made in conjunction with Interior Health, stemmed from source-water turbidity.

The district said the water is rated as fair and not poor.

“While the associated health risks are minimal, Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice,” the district said in a press release.

“For those at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.”

