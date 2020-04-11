Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

District of Peachland issues water quality advisory

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 11, 2020 7:06 pm
Updated April 11, 2020 7:07 pm
The District of Peachland issued a water quality advisory on Saturday, April 11, 2020. It said the warning stemmed from source-water turbidity.
The District of Peachland issued a water quality advisory on Saturday, April 11, 2020. It said the warning stemmed from source-water turbidity. The Canadian Press

A water quality advisory has been issued for Peachland.

On Saturday, the District of Peachland sent out the warning, saying it was effective immediately.

The district said the warning, made in conjunction with Interior Health, stemmed from source-water turbidity.

READ MORE: Blasting permit approved for West Kelowna water treatment plant

The district said the water is rated as fair and not poor.

“While the associated health risks are minimal, Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice,” the district said in a press release.

“For those at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.”

Story continues below advertisement

For more about the turbidity index, click here.

The science behind hand-washing: why soap and water kill the COVID-19
The science behind hand-washing: why soap and water kill the COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganHealthcentral okanaganpeachlandokanagan lakeWater QualityWater Advisorywater quality advisoryturbiditydistrict of peachland
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.