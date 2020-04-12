RCMP arrest man in Grande Prairie who fled collision with loaded handguns

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta., have laid more than a dozen charges after a 19-year-old man who fled the scene of a collision was found carrying two loaded handguns Thursday.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on April 9, RCMP members witnessed a collision on 121 Avenue near 100 Street in Grande Prairie. Witnesses told police a man involved had fled.

Police located Julio Da Costa, 19, and arrested him for failing to stop at the scene of the accident. Following a police search, Da Costa was also found to be carrying two fully-loaded firearms.

He faces 19 charges, including failure to stop after an accident, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon, among others.

Da Costa was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 15, 2020.

Any witnesses to this incident should call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

