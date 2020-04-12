Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest man in Grande Prairie who fled collision with loaded handguns

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 1:05 pm
RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta have charged 19-year-old Julio Da Costa with a series of offenses after he was found carrying two loaded firearms.
RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta., have laid more than a dozen charges after a 19-year-old man who fled the scene of a collision was found carrying two loaded handguns Thursday.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on April 9, RCMP members witnessed a collision on 121 Avenue near 100 Street in Grande Prairie. Witnesses told police a man involved had fled.

Police located Julio Da Costa, 19, and arrested him for failing to stop at the scene of the accident. Following a police search, Da Costa was also found to be carrying two fully-loaded firearms.

READ MORE: Alberta man charged after licking product in store as part of ‘COVID Challenge:’ police

He faces 19 charges, including failure to stop after an accident, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon, among others.

Da Costa was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 15, 2020.

Any witnesses to this incident should call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

