Coronavirus: 3 more cases announced in Interior Health, region now at 135

For the second day in a row, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased in the Interior Health region.

On Saturday, provincial health officials said there were now 135 cases in Interior Health, up from 132 on Friday.

Health officials said those three cases were part of 35 new cases across the province, pushing B.C.’s total to 1,445.

Last weekend, there were 128 confirmed cases in the region. That increased to 130 on Wednesday and remained there until two more cases were announced on Friday.

The province also announced three new deaths on Saturday, but that 905 people have recovered from COVID-19. It also said 53,505 tests for coronavirus had been completed as of April 9.

The number of confirmed case of COVID-19 in B.C. (approximate population: 5.07 million), by health region:

Vancouver Coastal: 642 confirmed cases

Fraser: 558 confirmed cases

Vancouver Island: 84 confirmed cases

Interior: 135 confirmed cases

Northern B.C.: 26 confirmed cases

Below are statistics from other jurisdictions bordering B.C.:

Alberta

In Alberta (pop. 4.4 million), Premier Jason Kenney announced 69 new cases, pushing that province’s total to 1,569 confirmed cases.

He also said a woman in her 70s died in the Calgary area, bringing the province’s death total to 40.

Yukon

In the Yukon (pop.: 36,000), the latest data had eight confirmed cases, along with four recovered cases.

Northwest Territories

In the Northwest Territories (pop: 44,000), the latest data had four confirmed cases, and one recovered case.

Washington state

In Washington (pop: 7.6 million), the latest data had 9,887 cases and 475 deaths. Also, 596 people were in hospital, with 222 in intensive care.

The majority of both were in King County (Seattle), which had 4,047 cases and 275 deaths. In Okanogan County (pop: 42,000), there were 14 cases and no reported deaths.

Idaho

In Idaho (pop: 1.8 million), the latest stats showed 1,396 cases and 25 fatalities, along with 128 hospitalizations and 35 being admitted to ICU.

Montana

In Montana (pop: 1.07 million), the latest stats had 377 cases and six deaths.

For more about coronavirus in B.C., click here to visit the B.C. Centre of Disease Control.