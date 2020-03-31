Washington state couple married 52 years die of COVID-19 on same day

Send this page to someone via email

Just months away from their 53rd anniversary, an elderly Washington couple died of COVID-19 — on the same day.

On March 13, Merle and Delores Tofte became the second and third people to test positive for the rapidly spreading virus in Clark County, NBC-affiliate KGW8 reports.

They were 85 and 86, respectively.

In a heart-wrenching Facebook post shared by daughter Michelle Nusom Taylor, she wrote: “They died within hours of one another.”

“I am in quarantine until March 26th. I can’t be with my loved ones. I can’t comfort my children, who have just lost their grandparents,” she continued. “I can’t hold a service for my parents or attend their burial. … I wanted time and privacy to grieve but if their story can save a life, it needs to be told.”

She finished off the post with a simple message: “I love you mom and dad,” along with a heartbreak emoji.

In the hashtags, Taylor says to follow the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and “#doitforMerleandDee.”

The couple died in separate rooms, on separate floors, at Southwest Washington Hospital, due to quarantine regulations during the coronavirus crisis, according to KGW8.

But their lives weren’t without a lot of happiness.

“They were gracious, they were kind, they were funny, and they loved us,” Taylor told KATU-TV of her parents.

The couple, per Oregon Live, met in the 1960s and got married in 1967. The following year, they bought a Portland printing business, Herren Printing Co.

Merle, a musician, passed on his passion to Delores. They started a fun band, which they named “Dee and Mee,” and played at lodges, parties and even on cruise ships, the publication reports.

“Kissing, hugging, holding hands and cuddling were four of their favourite things to do,” the couple’s obituary reads.

“They were inseparable and their love for one another was an inspiration for those whom witnessed it.”

While their children couldn’t enter the room before their death, Taylor said staff helped them say goodbye one last time.

“They did something I will be forever grateful for,” she told KATU-TV. “They set up a FaceTime call with my parents, each in a different room, with a chaplain with their grandchildren and children so we could all say goodbye to them.”

“We will all be forever grateful for that.”

