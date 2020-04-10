Coronavirus: 2 more cases announced for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials announced on Friday two more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Interior Health region.

The region, a massive stretch of land with approximately 762,000 residents, now has 132 confirmed cases, up from 128 last weekend.

Health officials also announced 40 new cases in B.C., pushing the provincial total to 1,410, along with five new COVID-19 related deaths.

The five deaths occurred in the Vancouver Coastal region (2) and the Fraser Health region (3). Since the start of the pandemic, 55 people have died in B.C. because of the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Also, the province said 879 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation. Further, 128 people are in hospital, 65 of which are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

A joint statement from health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged residents to stay home this Easter long weekend.

“This is not the time to travel, unless absolutely necessary,” said the statement. Stay at home and be creative with how you connect and celebrate with family and friends.

“Find the virtue in virtual and telephone connections. Find togetherness without gathering.”

1:42 Federal coronavirus modelling numbers released Federal coronavirus modelling numbers released