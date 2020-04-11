Coronavirus: B.C. health officer to provide Saturday update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor will provide the latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province at a Saturday press conference set to start at noon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been giving daily updates as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, with some of them leading to deaths.

As of Saturday morning, 1,410 laboratory tests for the disease have come back positive, and 55 people have died.

Thirty-three of those deaths are linked to long-term care homes, which have become a chief driver in the rise of cases since early March. More than 20 senior care facilities have seen outbreaks among residents and staff.

Yet the number of patients admitted to hospital and intensive care has trended downward throughout the week, after peaking at 149 cases on April 2. There are now 128 people in hospital with COVID-19, down four from Thursday, and 65 people in intensive care, down three.

Henry announced Friday that 879 people have fully recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The latest update will be streamed live here and on YouTube, and can also be watched live on BC1.

2:07 Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s top doctor says death toll has hit 600 Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s top doctor says death toll has hit 600