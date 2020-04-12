Saskatoon housing market remaining steady during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The housing industry in Saskatoon is slower but remains steady, according to experts.

Residential construction hasn’t tapered off in the Bridge City and across the province as people are looking to buy new homes creating demand for workers.

“We may not be at peak efficiency,” said Saskatoon and Region Home Builders Association CEO Chris Guérette.

“We may not be employing and building the same amount, but at the same time, people are still working and are supporting their families.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She adds, as of today, the industry has roughly 26,000 workers in the province. Each providing a role in the development of a home.

1:26 Coronavirus: Saskatoon lab now has the ability to disinfect N95 masks for re-use Coronavirus: Saskatoon lab now has the ability to disinfect N95 masks for re-use

Safety measures such as social distancing have forced contractors to go to online programs to keep potential buyers up-to-date.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have a program, an online scheduler where I can upload all my documents,” said Edgewater Development owner Dax Zoorkan. “I can put all the photos from what was done that day or at different stages so clients and customers can see.”

And right now it is a buyers market.

“If you are in the market to buy a new home there has been no better time to do it (then right now),” said Guérette. Tweet This

“You’ll absolutely get more for your bang for your buck right now then you did probably a year ago.”

She says buyers could use a number of provincial and federal granted programs such as low-interest rates, tax credits and PST rebates all at the same time.

She adds more information can be found on their website at saskatoonhomebuilders.com.