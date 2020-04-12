Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Saskatoon housing market remaining steady during COVID-19 pandemic

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 9:03 pm
Housing market in Saskatoon: Is it the best time to buy a house?
The Housing Industry in Saskatoon is slower but remains steady, according to experts

The housing industry in Saskatoon is slower but remains steady, according to experts.

Residential construction hasn’t tapered off in the Bridge City and across the province as people are looking to buy new homes creating demand for workers.

READ MORE: COVID-19 could mean fewer short-term rentals and more housing stock, experts say

“We may not be at peak efficiency,” said Saskatoon and Region Home Builders Association CEO Chris Guérette.

“We may not be employing and building the same amount, but at the same time, people are still working and are supporting their families.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She adds, as of today, the industry has roughly 26,000 workers in the province. Each providing a role in the development of a home.

Coronavirus: Saskatoon lab now has the ability to disinfect N95 masks for re-use
Coronavirus: Saskatoon lab now has the ability to disinfect N95 masks for re-use

Safety measures such as social distancing have forced contractors to go to online programs to keep potential buyers up-to-date.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have a program, an online scheduler where I can upload all my documents,” said Edgewater Development owner Dax Zoorkan. “I can put all the photos from what was done that day or at different stages so clients and customers can see.”

And right now it is a buyers market.

“If you are in the market to buy a new home there has been no better time to do it (then right now),” said Guérette.

Tweet This

“You’ll absolutely get more for your bang for your buck right now then you did probably a year ago.”

READ MORE: B.C. government vows to protect renters facing eviction due to coronavirus

She says buyers could use a number of provincial and federal granted programs such as low-interest rates, tax credits and PST rebates all at the same time.

She adds more information can be found on their website at saskatoonhomebuilders.com.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SaskatchewanConstructionTaxesSaskatoonhousing marketBuildingWorkersPSTBuyingCoronavirus SaskatoonNew HomeCoronavirus Reginalow interest ratesSaskatoon Home Builders Association
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.