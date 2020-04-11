Coronavirus: Kingston area reports one new case of COVID-19, 54 cases in total, 36 resolved

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Kingston area has remained low with 54 cases this week and one new positive case reported since Wednesday.

Chief medical officer for KFL&A Kieran Moore told Global News on Saturday morning that a health-care worker has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the 54 cases in the region, 13 of them are health-care workers, according to KFL&A.

“We still have a lot of active investigations we follow up with … but today we’ve only had one new one — that individual is being followed up aggressively,” says Moore.

The public health unit says that as of Saturday, 36 of the total cases in the region have been resolved. Two people are currently in the hospital recovering, but they are not in the intensive care unit.

Moore says he is a little nervous about the Easter long weekend since “families will be tempted to get together”. He is stressing that people should continue to practise social distancing in order to keep our numbers down.

Moore adds that he wants people to know it is OK to get outside and exercise, as long as they keep a safe distance from one another.