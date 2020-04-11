Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Kingston area reports one new case of COVID-19, 54 cases in total, 36 resolved

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted April 11, 2020 3:43 pm
Canadian health-care workers covered in PPE equipment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canadian health-care workers covered in PPE equipment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Kingston area has remained low with 54 cases this week and one new positive case reported since Wednesday.

Chief medical officer for KFL&A Kieran Moore told Global News on Saturday morning that a health-care worker has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the 54 cases in the region, 13 of them are health-care workers, according to KFL&A.

READ MORE: Kingston’s COVID-19 case numbers fairly accurate, says KFL&A Public Health

“We still have a lot of active investigations we follow up with … but today we’ve only had one new one — that individual is being followed up aggressively,” says Moore.

The public health unit says that as of Saturday, 36 of the total cases in the region have been resolved. Two people are currently in the hospital recovering, but they are not in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kingston’s COVID-19 numbers are plateauing — but don’t get complacent, public health officials say

Moore says he is a little nervous about the Easter long weekend since “families will be tempted to get together”. He is stressing that people should continue to practise social distancing in order to keep our numbers down.

Moore adds that he wants people to know it is OK to get outside and exercise, as long as they keep a safe distance from one another.

