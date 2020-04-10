COVID-19 case confirmed at Blueberry River First Nations in northeastern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nations community in northeastern B.C. has gone into lockdown after one of its members contracted COVID-19.

The Blueberry River First Nations, located about 70 kilometres north of Fort St. John, confirmed in a Thursday media release that one of its members had tested positive for the virus.

The nation says it has activated its pandemic plan and has closed itself to visitors.

“Following the best available medical guidance, BRFN will take every measure possible to protect the community and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community and the surrounding jurisdictions,” said Chief Marvin Yahey in a statement.

“We will be working with provincial and federal health officials, the RCMP, neighbouring jurisdictions as well as our internal team to take a unified and coordinated approach to this issue which threatens our uniquely vulnerable community.”

On Wednesday, B.C.’s First Nations Health Authority confirmed that cases of COVID-19 had been identified in Indigenous communities, but would not specify where.

Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller said Friday that there were 40 COVID-19 cases confirmed on First Nations reserves and five cases in Nunavut.

B.C. Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee told Global News Wednesday that 82 of the province’s First Nations have restricted access to visitors.

Many First Nations worry that the virus, which has proven particularly devastating among older people, could result in the loss of irreplaceable cultural and linguistic knowledge held by elders.