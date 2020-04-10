Deep clean underway at another Dartmouth Superstore after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Another deep clean is underway at a Superstore in Dartmouth after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement on Friday, the employee last worked at the Atlantic Superstore on Braemar Drive on Wednesday.

The company says the store will undergo a deep clean and sanitization on top of the daily disinfectant protocols in place.

Superstore also says it is reaching out to customers who recently transacted at the store “out of an abundance of caution.”

The company has also reached out to the Nova Scotia Health Authority to conduct contract tracing.

“We understand you may have questions and want to assure you that we take your safety, and the safety of our team, very seriously,” the notice reads. “We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information.”

The Superstore on Portland Street suddenly closed on Thursday after the company learned an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee last worked at the store on March 31.

This is the fourth Superstore in Nova Scotia that was been forced to close over COVID-19 concerns.

The Atlantic Superstore in New Glasgow closed after learning an employee who last worked April 1 tested positive. On March 27, the Superstore in Bedford closed unexpectedly after another employee tested positive.

Both Dartmouth stores are expected to open again on Saturday.