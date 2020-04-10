Menu

Crime

21-year-old man injured in Red Deer school parking lot shooting

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted April 10, 2020 1:55 pm
A file photo of the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment.
A file photo of the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment. Global News

RCMP have arrested a 20-year-old man in relation to a shooting in Red Deer on April 9, that injured another young man from the central Alberta city.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the Holy Family School parking lot around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect and the victim allegedly met in the parking lot. The suspect fired a gun, hitting the other man before leaving the scene in an SUV, police said, adding that several other people witnessed the incident.

Officers said the 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP, with the help of its police dog unit, quickly found the suspect’s home in the nearby Anders neighbourhood. With the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, the suspect surrendered himself around 1 a.m. Friday, police said.

The suspect remains in custody pending charges and a judicial hearing.

Red Deer RCMP said its officers, along with RCMP general investigation section and RCMP forensic identification services, would be in the area until the late Friday afternoon.

RCMP believe the shooting was an isolated incident, adding there’s no reason to believe the general public is at risk.

