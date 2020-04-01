Police release surveillance video, seek information about northwest Edmonton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying several men involved in a shooting in the city’s northwest.

The shooting happened on Monday, March 23 around 2:40 a.m., in a parking lot behind a business in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue.

Police say a group of men were involved in a physical altercation when one of the men shot a gun at another man.

The group then dispersed, according to police, and some of the men left the scene in two different vehicles. Police believe about five men were involved in the altercation.

Police said the suspect vehicles are described as a silver or white four-door Jeep SUV and a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

No injuries were reported to police.

Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020. Courtesy, EPS

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identities of the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.