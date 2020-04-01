Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police release surveillance video, seek information about northwest Edmonton shooting

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 7:05 pm
Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020.
Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020. Courtesy, EPS

Edmonton police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying several men involved in a shooting in the city’s northwest.

The shooting happened on Monday, March 23 around 2:40 a.m., in a parking lot behind a business in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue.

Police say a group of men were involved in a physical altercation when one of the men shot a gun at another man.

The group then dispersed, according to police, and some of the men left the scene in two different vehicles. Police believe about five men were involved in the altercation.

Police said the suspect vehicles are described as a silver or white four-door Jeep SUV and a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported to police.

Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020.
Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020. Courtesy, EPS
Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020.
Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020. Courtesy, EPS
Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020.
Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020. Courtesy, EPS
Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020.
Edmonton police released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the area of 125 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, March 23, 2020. Courtesy, EPS

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identities of the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton shootingWest Edmonton Shootingnorthwest edmonton shootingEdmonton shooting surveillance videoEdmonton shooting suspects
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.