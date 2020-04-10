Hamilton donation bins temporarily removed due to ‘dumping’ during coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

As novel coronavirus safety measures continue, the City of Hamilton will be removing community donations bins for organizations like Diabetes Canada and putting them into storage temporarily.

Paul Johnson, the director of Hamilton’s Emergency Operations Centre, notes that thrift stores and donation centres have been forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means staff have not been processing items dropped off as they usually do.

Donation bins are not for garbage. Please do not dump unwanted items at these bins – we are seeking your assistance in helping us spread the word and avoid needlessly adding to our landfills. Many thanks: The Diabetes Canada Team#COVID19Canada #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/66RLugGZjE — Diabetes Canada (@DiabetesCanada) April 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Items in the donation bins are not being collected until further notice, resulting in a glut of items being left outside the bins.

Johnson says that with people home and spring cleaning, the bins have become a location for illegal dumping.

He acknowledges that some of the material was probably meant as donations, but “the reality is that can’t take the donations, so essentially it becomes a bit of a dumping ground for things.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’re going to remove the stuff and we’re going to remove the bins.” Tweet This

Johnson says the bins and items left to date will be taken away, for everyone’s health and safety.

The Salvation Army urges people to set aside their donations at home and bring them to a thrift store, welcome centre or donation bin, when they are safely able to reopen their facilities.

The organization adds that they will be needed, more than ever, in the aftermath of the pandemic.

1:54 Toronto looks to address food security concerns during coronavirus pandemic Toronto looks to address food security concerns during coronavirus pandemic