Public health reporting 206 COVID-19 cases in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health (HPH) says the city’s total number of COVID-19 cases sits at 206 as of Thursday, with eight new positive tests reported.

The city says there were no new deaths on April 9 and that the total number remains at six.

During an update from city hall, Hamilton’s medical officer of health Dr Elizabeth Richardson said the sixth death was an 88-year-old woman with underlying conditions who died on Wednesday after a brief stay in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Richardson said the woman passed away on April 6 and is believed to have been another case of community spread.

Public health says 53 of the 206 cases have been acquired through the community so far. Ninety cases are now considered resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 11 deaths connected to the new coronavirus

On Thursday, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported 11 deaths tied to COVID-19.

The bulk of the deaths, nine, are connected to Anson Place, a care home in Hagersville that reported an outbreak in late March.

On Monday, public health confirmed 37 residents of the long-term care facility and retirement home tested positive for COVID-19 while 21 staff came down with the affliction.

The region has 119 lab-confirmed positive tests as of April 9.

Halton Region has 249 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region reported another 21 positive tests on Thursday, moving its total cases from 228 to 249.

Public health says 40 per cent of the region’s cases can be attributed to travel, while 26 per cent of positive tests are connected to community transmission.

Two people have died in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Eighteen new cases in Niagara region connected to COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) says it has 189 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of April 9.

Almost a third, 66, have now recovered from the virus.

Public health says 35 per cent of its cases are connected with travel, while 25 per cent have been traced to community spread.

The region has had 10 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Brant County with six new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported six new cases on Thursday. The region now has 54 positive tests with just one death since the pandemic was announced.

