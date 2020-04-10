Quebecers urged to spend Easter weekend at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s premier and public health officials are asking the public to maintain strict social-distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the long weekend.

François Legault urged Quebecers on Thursday during his daily briefing to stay home over the Easter holiday.

“We must not go to visit our parents, our grandparents,” he said. “Follow my lead — I will not go see my mother on Sunday in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, but I will call her.”

READ MORE: What’s open and closed in Montreal for the Easter weekend

Horacio Arruda, director of public health, also asked that people not hold any gatherings as part of festivities but optimistically added the province is beginning to “see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

While Easter isn’t the same this year, Montreal’s Roman Catholic archdiocese has set up a phone line for those wishing to speak with a priest, operating daily in the afternoons in both official languages.

Story continues below advertisement

In Quebec, there have been 216 deaths to date as a result of the novel coronavirus. There are 10,912 confirmed cases and more than 600 people are hospitalized.

The premier is expected to provide an update on the province’s response on the pandemic at 1 p.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Some Montreal health-care workers say they were turned away at banks, pharmacies over COVID-19

The government has implemented sweeping measures aimed at fighting the quick-spreading disease since March 12. Non-essential services, schools and daycares are closed until at least May 4.

The public is asked to abide by physical-distancing rules and there are stiff penalties in place for violators. Gatherings are also prohibited until further notice.

However, Legault has struck a cautiously-hopeful tone over the past week. He said the number of hospitalizations has fallen, in line with public health officials’ projections.

The modelling for Quebec shows that the province could see anywhere between 1,200 to nearly 9,000 deaths by the end of the month. The peak is expected on April 18.

4:47 Easter Weekend Entertainment from home Easter Weekend Entertainment from home

—With files from the Canadian Press