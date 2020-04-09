Coronavirus: City of Saskatoon rolling out voluntary layoff program

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon says it’s adjusting staffing levels further in response to the impact of COVID-19.

Officials said the community services department is affected the most with leisure centres closed, and the city will not be staffing up as usual this summer.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon lays off casual staff amid coronavirus pandemic

Services in many areas will be adjusted so that seasonal staffing levels can be lowered and meet physical distancing requirements for those who are still at work, according to a press release.

The city said Thursday a voluntary layoff program will be rolled out this week.

“We have developed a strategy that is intended to reduce or possibly eliminate the need for involuntary layoffs of permanent employees most affected by the leisure centre and civic building closures,” city manager Jeff Jorgenson said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have heard that employees throughout the city are interested in a temporary layoff, because they have family or personal needs, and at this time would like to be out of the workforce. We are starting with CUPE 59 because they are most affected by the leisure centre closures.”

The city said any CUPE 59 members can request a temporary layoff; however, important services must continue so not all will be granted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fifty-four members of CUPE 59 were advised on Wednesday they would be receiving layoff notices, according to the city.

The city said it hopes, over the next four weeks, those affected will be offered alternate work opportunities such as:

positions vacated by people choosing to take voluntary layoff;

seasonal opportunities in the parks division;

non-traditional work such as ‘physical distancing ambassadors’ to encourage people to follow physical distancing; and

possible administrative support to some local service providers who are working to support Saskatoon’s most vulnerable citizens.

“While I can’t guarantee that everyone will be re-deployed, we are doing our best to create opportunities for employment. We need to be fiscally responsible as well as a compassionate and responsible employer,” Jorgenson said in a statement.

“We must continue providing our important civic services, but we are balancing that with our desire to support staff through this unprecedented pandemic situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jorgenson added the city will be expanding the voluntary layoff program in the coming weeks.

The city said it laid off 126 casual staff on March 23 due to the pandemic.

-With files from Kyle Benning

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement