Coronavirus: Two employees at National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg test positive for COVID-19

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 7:34 pm
Two employees at the National Microbiology Labratory have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two employees at the National Microbiology Labratory have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Two employees at Canada’s National Microbiology Labratory in Winnipeg are in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

One person in close contact with the employees also contracted the virus.

Public health authorities have begun contact tracing and will implement all follow-up procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s microbiology lab playing pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19

The NML is the only Level 4 lab in Canada and is the battleground when it comes to the fight against infectious diseases and deadly viruses. It’s where Canadian COVID-19 tests are sent for final confirmation.

Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory is ground zero in Canada’s fight against COVID-19
