Coronavirus: Two employees at National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at Canada’s National Microbiology Labratory in Winnipeg are in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

One person in close contact with the employees also contracted the virus.

Public health authorities have begun contact tracing and will implement all follow-up procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The NML is the only Level 4 lab in Canada and is the battleground when it comes to the fight against infectious diseases and deadly viruses. It’s where Canadian COVID-19 tests are sent for final confirmation.

