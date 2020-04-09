Healed from wrist injury, Lions QB Mike Reilly plays waiting game for new season

One of the lowest points of Mike Reilly’s football career is connected with one of its most heartwarming moments.

On Oct. 12, 2019, at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, the B.C. Lions quarterback was hit by Edmonton Eskimos defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng. Reilly went to the locker-room and an X-Ray confirmed he had a broken left wrist.

The game was still in the first half, so Reilly decided to return to the bench to watch the rest of the game between the Lions and his former team.

“When I was walking along the sideline, the fan base on the visitor’s sideline started to notice that I was walking down the sideline,” Reilly recalled. “I got a standing ovation of fans standing up and clapping and wishing me the best. That meant a lot.

“That’s a pretty low point as a player when you’re dealing with an injury. To have that fan base that had meant so much to me for so long appreciate my efforts, that was a good feeling.”

Reilly had surgery two days after the game. By December, he was fully healed. Under normal circumstances, he’d be getting ready for training camp in May and the regular season in June. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFL won’t start until July at the earliest.

“That’s tough, not just for us, of course, but for everyone on the planet. It’s struggling with the uncertainty,” said Reilly.

“Who knows when this thing is going to clear up to the extent that we can go — to the most part — [back] to normal life. Sports are such a small part of the equation to get life back to normal, but they certainly are a part of it.”

Reilly has been in Seattle through the pandemic.

“About a month ago, we seemed like we were the only area in North America getting hit by the coronavirus,” he said. “We were the first epicentre in the U.S. We’ve been dealing with this longer than everyone else has.

“It certainly seems at times like we’re living in a bit of a movie. Fortunately, everyone I know who is close to me has been able to stay healthy.”

