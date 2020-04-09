Coronavirus: HMCS Shawinigan and HMCS Glace Bay return to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Two Royal Canadian Navy vessels, HMCS Shawinigan and HMCS Glace Bay, arrived back in Halifax on Thursday after the trips were cut short as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Kingston-class coastal defence vessels had departed Halifax in January for Africa on a four-month deployment as part of Operation PROJECTION.

They were meant to take part in a pair of exercises, Obangame Express and Phoenix Express, working to strengthen relationships with allies and connect with communities in Africa.

Both of those exercises, however, were cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sailors aboard both vessels are considered to be free of COVID-19 as a result of their lengthy trip home.

The crews will remain at sea in Halifax Harbour as the Canadian Armed Forces prepare for Operation LASER, the army’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, if required.

In a note published online Wednesday, the commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, described remaining at sea despite returning to Canadian waters as “unique.”

“It also makes it particularly difficult for your families, whose routine daily and considerable sacrifice to enable your service at sea is magnified in these unprecedented times,” said Vice-Admiral McDonald, thanking the sailors and their families for their sacrifices.

