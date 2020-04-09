Medical professionals remind Albertans to take care of non-COVID-19-related health

Send this page to someone via email

Yearly doctor check-ups may be looking a little different these days, with health officials enforcing physical distancing and staying away from others as much as possible to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On March 27, Alberta closed close-contact businesses, including wellness studios and clinics and non-emergency and non-critical health services provided by regulated health professionals or registered professionals (including dentistry, physiotherapy, massage, podiatry, chiropractic and optometry services.)

While the Alberta Dental Association and College has issued guidelines for remote dentistry and has started providing only emergency procedures, many medical clinics are staying open – but with extra protocols.

However, some are worried the pandemic is deterring people experiencing other health-related issues from getting the help they need.

“What we’ve been seeing in the clinic is a decrease in numbers of people that would normally visit and have their normal health checks or have their health maintained,” said Jim Neufeld, the manager at Campbell Clinic in Lethbridge.

“The worry is that many of them are staying home and their health is deteriorating.” Tweet This

Neufeld reinforces the importance of staying home and following proper Alberta Health guidelines if presenting symptoms of COVID-19, such as a runny nose, shortness of breath, or coughing.

Dr. Garland Jonker, a family physician at Campbell Clinic, believes the Lethbridge area is doing really well in terms of staying safe in essential service areas.

“Clinics in Lethbridge and surrounding communities are all following good protocols for patients that do need to come to clinics,” Jonker said.

“Our waiting rooms are set up to avoid any potential risk factors.” Tweet This

Alberta Health Services is still advising that 811 be the primary point of contact for those presenting symptoms. AHS provided Global News with a statement:

“It is important that anyone who has any signs of symptoms of illness related to COVID-19 should NOT go to health care facilities.

“If you are sick during the COVID-19 pandemic with a medical issue not related to COVID-19, Alberta Health Services recommends you follow the same procedures you would under normal circumstances.

“If the situation is an emergency, if you are seriously ill or injured or think you might be having a heart attack or stroke, call 911. Please be assured, we are fully capable to handle emergency patients, both from a capacity and a safety perspective.

“If you aren’t sure whether you need to see a doctor, call 811 and talk with a registered nurse 24/7 for guidance.

“If you need to see a doctor, call your physician’s office as you normally would. Tell them what the issue is and ask if you need an appointment.

“In keeping with the parameters of social distancing, many physicians are conducting appointments by telephone. Your clinic can advise as to its current procedures.

“If you are thinking about going to the emergency department, ask yourself how serious the problem is, and whether it warrants hospital treatment.

“Your family doctor, walk-in clinics, community health clinics, HealthLink at 811, Urgent Care Centres, Family Care Clinics, Primary Care Networks, and pharmacies all provide a range of health-care services.

“Albertans should visit Urgent Care Centres for unexpected, non-life-threatening health concerns, such as broken bones, pain, infections and cuts.”

Non-urgent surgeries have been postponed across the province in an effort to attend to the pandemic.

AHS says those with elective surgeries will be contacted and are being asked not to call 811 to inquire about their appointments.