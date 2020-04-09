Police statistics show people aren’t ‘staying the blazes home’ in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people have been ticketed by both RCMP and the Halifax Regional Police for violating orders under the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Act and Health Protection Act related to COVID-19 directives.

HRP says 33 tickets have been issued since their last update on Monday.

In total, 78 tickets have been issued since the province declared a state of emergency on March 22.

Nova Scotia RCMP have dealt with a similar number of people violating the COVID-19 directives.

Since Tuesday, 18 people have been charged for COVID-19 related offences.

In total, 76 people have been charged by the RCMP since the state of emergency was announced.

The province has authorized police to charge people who don’t follow COVID-19 directives laid out under the Health Protection Act.

People and businesses can face fines if they don’t follow public health directives.

These measures include practicing social distancing, self-isolation if necessary, gathering in groups, going to provincial beaches, parks and general public spaces outside of the neighbourhood’s that people live in.

Premier Stephen McNeil has gone viral with a statement he coined, telling people to ‘stay the blazes home.’

Evidently, police are dealing with the outcome of people who are not ‘staying the blazes home,’ by issuing numerous tickets that carry fines up to $1,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses.

Police are informing people about increased patrolling over the holiday weekend.

“Officers will also be responding to calls and patrol high traffic areas such as parks and retail businesses to ensure citizens and businesses are complying with the emergency directives,” Dan Kinsella said, the chief of HRP.

