2nd death connected to coronavirus identified in Nova Scotia

There has been a second death connected to the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, according to the provincial government.

The government says on its website that a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital on Wednesday as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“The death of a loved one is never easy. Unfortunately, this virus makes the loss of a family member all the more difficult,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement. “I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family as they grieve. Together, we have the power to stop this disease.”

The province says there are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 373.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 980 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

There are now 10 patients in hospital and 82 have recovered.

So far, 12,177 tests have come back negative.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

