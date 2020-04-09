Vancouver School Board taking flexible approach amid closures due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchens and living rooms across British Columbia have turned into classrooms as school boards scramble to adapt to delivering curriculums during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vancouver School Board has been taking a flexible approach, putting a priority on ensuring that children have the tools they need, Supt. Suzanne Hoffman told CKNW on Mornings with Simi.

“Online learning is one part, the distribution of materials would be another part, and we’re working through that transition. There’s bumps along the way, but certainly, we are committed to implementing the very best that we can to support families during this time.”

“We’ve been taking inventories with our families to see who does not have access to education resources, and yesterday, we started distributing technology to families,” said Hoffman.

Story continues below advertisement

For parents who might be struggling to juggle the impact of the novel coronavirus on their own lives with making sure their kids are learning from home, Hoffman had some reassuring words.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’re acknowledging that it will take time to get it right; it’s not going to be a flip of the switch.” Tweet This

One of the critical programs in schools across the board is the hot lunch that is provided to students in need. Hoffman said this is a service they’re continuing to provide, even during the shutdown.

“We’re currently feeding 2,000 children a day through our meals program, so those that previously received food are continuing to have the option to have meals in our schools. Students are picking them up in our schools every day with the health and safety guidelines in place.”

Schools across the province of B.C. remain closed until further notice.