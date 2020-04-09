Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition following Barrie, Ont., crash: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 12:00 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 12:05 pm
The Barrie Police Service headquarters.
The Barrie Police Service headquarters. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 20-year-old pedestrian is in “critical” condition after they were hit by a car in the area of Mapleview Drive, east of Bayview Drive, during the early morning hours of Thursday, police say.

According to officers, the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

READ MORE: 2 charged following Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 17-year-old girl: police

The vehicle that was involved in the crash stayed at the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. D. Avery at 705-725-7025, ext. 2912, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1 airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash north of Cobourg
1 airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash north of Cobourg
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crashBarrie PolicePedestrian CollisionBarrie newsBarrie Police Servicepedestrian hitBarrie crashBarrie pedestrian hithit by a carMapleview Drive BarrieMapleview Drive Barrie crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.