Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition following Barrie, Ont., crash: police

A 20-year-old pedestrian is in “critical” condition after they were hit by a car in the area of Mapleview Drive, east of Bayview Drive, during the early morning hours of Thursday, police say.

According to officers, the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The vehicle that was involved in the crash stayed at the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. D. Avery at 705-725-7025, ext. 2912, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

