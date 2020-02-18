2 charged following Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 17-year-old girl: police

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they’ve charged two people in connection with a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl at the end of January.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have both been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, police say.

The two were arrested on Sunday and were remanded in custody for a bail hearing, officers add.

“As a result of the investigation, we obviously conducted a canvass of the immediate area, and based on some video evidence, as well as additional information, we were able to confirm that there was an interaction that took place between the operators of two motor vehicles prior to that collision,” said Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator.

Leon wasn’t able to specify the nature of the alleged interaction.

Story continues below advertisement

“The matter is now before the court,” he said. “It will come out at that time.”

On Jan. 29 at 9:10 p.m., officers were called to investigate a crash that occurred on Georgian Drive in Barrie, police say.

When officers arrived at the scene of the accident, they determined that a vehicle travelling west lost control as it entered the curve in the road just west of the driveway to Georgian College, police add.

The vehicle left the road after hitting a snowbank, then hit a large directional road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest in an open, snow-covered area between Georgian Drive and Highway 400, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger of the 17-year-old boy’s, was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, officers say.

The 17-year-old boy will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on March 19, while the 19-year-old will appear in Barrie court on March 17.

0:45 Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash