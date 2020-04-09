Virtual choir brings N.L. students together in song, with cameo from Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

A “virtual choir” has brought students across Newfoundland and Labrador, along with professional musicians and politicians, together in song during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District shared the video on social media and YouTube today, featuring videos from more than 350 students, teachers and staff singing “O Canada.”

READ MORE: 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in New Brunswick; reminder issued on religious celebrations

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Famous faces including Mark Critch, Broadway actress Petrina Bromley, Paralympic medallist Liam Hickey, broadcaster Tom Power and musician Alan Doyle also sent in videos recorded from home.

Premier Dwight Ball and federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan shared clips, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an appearance, closing out the video with a bilingual message to stay safe.

Story continues below advertisement

7:02 Wedding Planning During A Global Pandemic Wedding Planning During A Global Pandemic

Robert Colbourne, choral director at Holy Heart of Mary High School in St. John’s, says the idea snowballed after he approached the school district.

Colbourne says it was a lesson for students and teachers across the province about the possibilities of collaborative, creative work across a wide geography while staying physically apart.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.