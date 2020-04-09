Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Modern Family’ signs off for good with emotional series finale

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 11:11 am
The cast of 'Modern Family.'.
The cast of 'Modern Family.'. ABC/Global

SPOILER WARNING: Don’t read on unless you’ve watched Wednesday night’s series finale of Modern Family.

After 11 seasons, Modern Family ended with a two-hour-long season finale on Wednesday night.

The series finale began with a half-hour “mockumentary” following the loving Pritchett-Dunphy family for 248 episodes over 11 seasons.

The final episode began with Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) deciding one of their children must move out of their overcrowded home, but they soon found out that all their children planned to leave.

READ MORE: Canadians say goodbye to ‘Schitt’s Creek’ following emotional finale

Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) was trying to deal with the fact that his wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara) was successfully working now, and she was worried about her sons not needing her the way they used to.

Story continues below advertisement

Gloria’s husband decided it was finally time to learn Spanish to impress her, but most touching was when Jay mentioned his son Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Mitchell’s husband Cam (Eric Stonestreet) moving.

“Both my sons are leaving,” Jay said.

Fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the series finale.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ French bulldog ‘Stella’ dies suddenly after filming finale

Many of the show’s cast members took to social media to say goodbye ahead of the final episode airing.

“Just like that, it’s over,” Tyler Ferguson wrote on Instagram. “11 years of my life spent with these beautiful souls. You all have played such a huge part in the forming of my being. I will never forget. I’m definitely gonna miss this. To the fans, thank you for standing with us through it all. We owe it all to you.”

“I will love my American family forever,” Vergara wrote.

“Thank you to my fake family. I love you,” Bowen captioned a photo of the cast on a Zoom video call.

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to my fake family. I love you.

A post shared by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily, also shared a photo from the cast’s “post-finale Zoom sesh,” adding that it “was good for our hearts.”

View this post on Instagram

Post finale Zoom sesh was good for our hearts 🧡

A post shared by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (@aubreyandersonemmons) on

“To my TV family. In 11 years there has been so much we have all been through individually and uniquely together. @brothersosborne is right. We ain’t getting out of this love alive. [heart] you all,” Stonestreet wrote on Instagram.
Story continues below advertisement

Nolan Gould, who played Luke, wrote: “11 years of laughs, tears, and love. Can’t believe it’s over. So much love for the best damn cast and crew in Hollywood who’ve made me who I am today. I wouldn’t be the same without you.”

In a lengthy post, Rico Rodriguez, who played Manny, said: “When I was 9 years old, I started work on a pilot called ‘My American Family.’ As an actor, you go through a long process for a job. Class after class, audition after audition, just hoping to get that right opportunity in front of the right casting director so you can show them your skills.

Story continues below advertisement

“Filming the pilot, then all of season one of what we now know as Modern Family, I knew we were working on something special. I could feel it. Coming to work every day with my cast and crew never actually felt like work, it felt more like hanging out with my extended family. 11 years later and here we are airing our final episodes tonight. Words cannot even begin to describe the life-changing experience I have had on this show.”

View this post on Instagram

When I was 9 years old, I started work on a pilot called “My American Family”. As an actor, you go through a long process for a job. Class after class, audition after audition, just hoping to get that right opportunity in front of the right casting director so you can show them your skills. Filming the pilot, then all of season one of what we now know as “Modern Family”, I knew we were working on something special. I could feel it. Coming to work every day with my cast and crew never actually felt like work, it felt more like hanging out with my extended family. 11 years later and here we are airing our final episodes tonight. Words cannot even begin to describe the life changing experience I have had on this show. I have, quite literally, grown up right before everyone’s eyes. Starting @abcmodernfam, Manny was someone who was very opposite to myself, but overtime our personalities have rubbed off on each other. Our fan base here and around the world is something I appreciate so much. A big reason why I loved working on this show, was the family atmosphere on and off the camera. We are showcasing something that will forever be relatable, family. When fans come up to me and say “can I hug you? I feel like you’re my son, or nephew, or cousin.” It makes me laugh, because that’s what our show’s true message has always been. Family. No matter what type of day you have, you can turn on the tv on Wednesday nights and get a laugh or two from your tv family. Thank you Chris Lloyd & @stevelevitan for creating Manny. Thank you @jeffgreenbergcd for believing I was the best choice. Thank you Jeff Morton for always keeping the ship sailing. Thank you to all of our writers for writing the funny, emotional & relatable moments, week after week. Thank you to ABC and 20th Century for this opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you to my Team Rodriguez for always believing in me. Thank you to my parents, my siblings, & all of my family & friends for always being by my side throughout my acting journey. But especially thank you to our fans, who have continued to watch our show for the past 11 seasons. I hope you all tune in tonight at 8/7c on ABC & celebrate with us one final time. ❤

A post shared by Rico Rodriguez (@starringrico) on

“We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11-year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift,” Ariel Winter captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily ❤️ It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real…our 2 hour series finale event is tomorrow night at 8/7c on @abcnetwork @abcmodernfam 🥺 We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift. Also…WE HAVE/HAD🥺THE BEST CREW IN THE WORLD. They are a HUGE, insanely important part of our Modern Family ❤️ Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky. ❤️ #ModernFamily #SeriesFinale

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. To put it in Bachelor terms, I’ve had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real-life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them,” Hyland wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch episodes of Modern Family on Global TV.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Modern Familymodern family castmodern family 2020modern family episodemodern family finalemodern family globallast modern family episodemodern family endmodern family episodesmodern family overwatch modern family
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.