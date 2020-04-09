‘Modern Family’ signs off for good with emotional series finale

Send this page to someone via email

SPOILER WARNING: Don’t read on unless you’ve watched Wednesday night’s series finale of Modern Family.

After 11 seasons, Modern Family ended with a two-hour-long season finale on Wednesday night.

The series finale began with a half-hour “mockumentary” following the loving Pritchett-Dunphy family for 248 episodes over 11 seasons.

The final episode began with Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) deciding one of their children must move out of their overcrowded home, but they soon found out that all their children planned to leave.

Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) was trying to deal with the fact that his wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara) was successfully working now, and she was worried about her sons not needing her the way they used to.

Gloria’s husband decided it was finally time to learn Spanish to impress her, but most touching was when Jay mentioned his son Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Mitchell’s husband Cam (Eric Stonestreet) moving.

“Both my sons are leaving,” Jay said.

Fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the series finale.

Congratulations to the cast, writers, producers and crew of #ModernFamily on one of the best TV shows ever — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 9, 2020

“Leave a porch light on. They come back.” So long #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/d0FiQ4C7VZ — Loredana (@lorevalx) April 9, 2020

Congrats to all my #ModernFamily friends on the completion of their 11 year journey. So honored to have been a small part of such a wonderful series & so sad to see this incredible family leave us. Thank you to the incredible cast and crew for your tremendous work! pic.twitter.com/DKfOpFI3IU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 8, 2020

I love how Haley and Dylan moved into Cam and Mitch’s house #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/gywHJ7g6ZK — Anna (@anwarr__s) April 9, 2020

Omg when Jay said both of my sons are leaving…. #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/oQDR9Onz26 — 🖤❄️Mona Carletta 🖤❄️ (@BlackMermaid34) April 9, 2020

Omg Manny telling Luke all his poems was for him I can't right now#ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/yYDltBePAY — 🖤❄️Mona Carletta 🖤❄️ (@BlackMermaid34) April 9, 2020

Why is it ending? It’s one of the best shows of ALL time and my heart is breaking #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/YtxETe3snl — diany (@dianyve1) April 9, 2020

As we're all recovering from the #ModernFamily finale, it only seems fitting to share this Phil's-osophy with you all 💛 pic.twitter.com/OARGNdzUZU — no context Modern Family (@nocontextmofy) April 9, 2020

Sofia Vergara brought a feisty Latina with an accent, personality and a heart of gold to televisions across America. Representation matters and she represented in an iconic way. Gracias, Gloria. 🌟❤️ #ModernFamily #AModernFarewell pic.twitter.com/J1BPoRW2eS — Morena Basteiro (@morenabasteiro) April 9, 2020

Me watching the season finale of #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/ZaQTgr4d1k — 메리 로즈 (@mary_roseeey) April 9, 2020

Many of the show’s cast members took to social media to say goodbye ahead of the final episode airing.

“Just like that, it’s over,” Tyler Ferguson wrote on Instagram. “11 years of my life spent with these beautiful souls. You all have played such a huge part in the forming of my being. I will never forget. I’m definitely gonna miss this. To the fans, thank you for standing with us through it all. We owe it all to you.”

“I will love my American family forever,” Vergara wrote.

“Thank you to my fake family. I love you,” Bowen captioned a photo of the cast on a Zoom video call.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily, also shared a photo from the cast’s “post-finale Zoom sesh,” adding that it “was good for our hearts.”

“To my TV family. In 11 years there has been so much we have all been through individually and uniquely together. @brothersosborne is right. We ain’t getting out of this love alive. [heart] you all,” Stonestreet wrote on Instagram.

Nolan Gould, who played Luke, wrote: “11 years of laughs, tears, and love. Can’t believe it’s over. So much love for the best damn cast and crew in Hollywood who’ve made me who I am today. I wouldn’t be the same without you.”

In a lengthy post, Rico Rodriguez, who played Manny, said: “When I was 9 years old, I started work on a pilot called ‘My American Family.’ As an actor, you go through a long process for a job. Class after class, audition after audition, just hoping to get that right opportunity in front of the right casting director so you can show them your skills.

“Filming the pilot, then all of season one of what we now know as Modern Family, I knew we were working on something special. I could feel it. Coming to work every day with my cast and crew never actually felt like work, it felt more like hanging out with my extended family. 11 years later and here we are airing our final episodes tonight. Words cannot even begin to describe the life-changing experience I have had on this show.”

“We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11-year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift,” Ariel Winter captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. To put it in Bachelor terms, I’ve had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real-life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them,” Hyland wrote.

