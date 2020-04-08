Coronavirus: Saskatoon Easter mass, Way of the Cross move online for 2020 due to pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic will prevent thousands of Saskatonians from gathering for Easter mass this year, but Christians can still celebrate.

Parishes across central Saskatchewan have been streaming their services online, which will continue over Easter.

“Every priest — even priests that aren’t so tech-savvy — we’ve all been forced into kind of becoming millennial, video-blogging kind of people, which presents some challenges,” said Father Geoffrey Young, a priest at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

“It’s been a huge adjustment for parishes and I would say everyone is doing quite well, all things considered.”

Most churches with Saskatoon’s Roman Catholic Diocese are streaming services online.

Young said it would be ideal if people could come to church, but he encourages people to celebrate holy week at home.

“It’s kind of a bizarre world right now for us where we have to say, ‘Stay at home and log on to Facebook or log into YouTube,’” he said.

“It’s sort of like a strange dream for most of us. We’re just trying to do our best to connect people.”

Livestreaming Easter mass presents a challenge, he said, as the prayers and liturgies are elaborate. Young has been on camera and music duty for his own services but said he’ll recruit a couple of people to help for Easter.

“We want to do it well, but also it’s obviously going to be a little bit more simplified,” he said.

“We’re having to protect our people and that’s the most important thing.”

For more than 20 years, hundreds of people have gathered for Way of the Cross on Good Friday, but the event has been cancelled.

Instead, the diocese has put together a video that people can use to pray the Stations of the Cross.

“It will be a very different Good Friday for many Christians around the world, including Catholics here in Saskatoon, but we’ve asked people just to pray along with us in their own homes,” said Myron Rogal, coordinator for the diocesan office of justice and peace.

People can follow along at 10 a.m. on Friday, which is when the procession normally starts its walk through downtown Saskatoon.

“If they want to do it at that time, we’ll have that many more people praying together, which would be wonderful,” Rogal said.

