Way of the Cross in Saskatoon a chance to reflect on social justice

Hundreds turned out on a sunny Good Friday morning for the annual Way of the Cross in downtown Saskatoon.

The walk started on the front steps of the Queen’s Bench courthouse and participants made their way to 14 stations where they stopped to reflect.

READ MORE: Dramatization of the Way of the Cross held inside St. Peter’s Cathedral

Concerns addressed in prayer at each station included poverty, injustice and racism, according to organizers.

“There’s a special focus today, as it has been for the last 22 years, on social justice, looking at all of those who are pushed to the fringes of our society,” said Myron Rogal, the justice and peace co-ordinator with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saskatoon.

“It’s important to come together as Christians for this because Pope Francis mentions that it’s never progressive to eliminate a person simply as a solution to a problem.”

READ MORE: ‘Holy Stairs’ that Jesus Christ allegedly climbed exposed to public in Rome for first time in 300 years

Rogal said the walk also draws attention to homelessness, people struggling with the health system and climate change.

Participants had an opportunity to carry a cross between stations to reflect on the crucifixion of Jesus and connect it to suffering and events in the world today, organizers said.