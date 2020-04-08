Coronavirus: Saskatoon Food Bank prepares for 25-50% rise in demand

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan food banks are trying to raise $6 million to support an anticipated increase in demand in the coming months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province has 32 food banks supporting approximately 40,000 people, on average, a month.

In Saskatoon, the food bank was previously helping 20,000 users a month and making 8,000 food hampers.

That number is expected to skyrocket due to layoffs from the pandemic.

“We’re forecasting a 25 per cent increase but thinking we might have to go up to a 50 per cent increase,” said Laurie O’Connor, executive director of the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

“I have heard from colleagues across the country that they’re already seeing a 30 per cent increase.”

Food Banks of Saskatchewan is running a donation drive for its COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund.

The goal is to raise $6 million for the “unprecedented crisis,” according to the donation page.

The Ina Lou and Wayne Brownlee Foundation will also match donations up to $100,000.

