Woman dies a week after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth

A 65-year-old woman died on Tuesday a week after she was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the crash in the 600 block of Portland Street on March 31 at around 10:15 a.m.
READ MORE: Woman charged in connection with 2 arsons in Halifax
Police say a vehicle turning from Eisner Boulevard to Portland Street struck a 68-year-old woman as she was crossing Portland Street in a marked crosswalk.
She was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries Tuesday night.
A 65-year-old man from Cole Harbour has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS