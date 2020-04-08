Menu

Traffic

Woman dies a week after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 3:19 pm
Updated April 8, 2020 3:22 pm
A 65-year-old man from Cole Harbour has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
A 65-year-old man from Cole Harbour has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

A 65-year-old woman died on Tuesday a week after she was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the crash in the 600 block of Portland Street on March 31 at around 10:15 a.m.

Police say a vehicle turning from Eisner Boulevard to Portland Street struck a 68-year-old woman as she was crossing Portland Street in a marked crosswalk.

She was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries Tuesday night.

A 65-year-old man from Cole Harbour has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

 

