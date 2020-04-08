Saint John Transit to resume fare collection on April 14

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John Transit will resume collecting fares next week, the City of Saint John announced on Wednesday.

The collection of fares was suspended on March 18, as the city attempted to find an alternate method of fare collection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, all 46 buses in the transit service’s fleet are being retrofitted with plexiglass barriers to enhance safety for the driver.

Saint John Transit said in a statement on Wednesday that fare collection will resume at 6 a.m., AT on April 14.

All bus passes for the month of March will remain valid through April.

Not all buses will have barriers installed by the time Saint John Transit resumes collecting fares and it says on buses where there are barriers, passengers must enter and pay their fare via the front door.

On buses where there are no barriers, fares will not be collected and passengers must enter and exit via the rear door.

Saint John Transit expects that all buses will be outfitted with plexiglass barriers by early May.

