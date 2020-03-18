Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Saint John transit waives fares, asks riders to use rear doors amid coronavirus

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 11:36 am
CFIB report finds the impact of COVID-19 is devastating small businesses
We check in with Louis-Philippe Gauthier of the CFIB about their recent report that shows half of Canada’s small businesses have already seen a drop in sales due to the economic effects of COVID-19.

Saint John Transit will begin waiving fares on Thursday in an effort to promote social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release on Wednesday, the transit service said it is implementing the new system in order to keep passengers and transit drivers safe.

READ MORE: N.B. implementing COVID-19 assessment centres to reduce ER visits

The measure is not meant to encourage increased use of public transit, the organization said.

“Passenger who are feeling ill are asked to avoid using all transit services,” read the statement from Saint John Transit.

The organization is also asking that passenger use the rear doors of buses for boarding and exiting the bus.

Story continues below advertisement

Exceptions will be made for those disabilities, mobility issues and wheel chairs who need to use the the ramp available at the front door of the bus.

Restaurant and bars to begin shutting down in New Brunswick, Halifax
Restaurant and bars to begin shutting down in New Brunswick, Halifax

Saint John Transit says they have already taken measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including:

  • Daily cleaning
  • Enhanced disinfection procedures for high-touch areas such as hand straps, stop buttons, door and seat tops.
  • Detailed cleaning as required for each bus
  • Social distancing at the fare box

READ MORE: Saint John to offer only essential services during COVID-19 outbreak

The City of Saint John announced on Tuesday that only essential services will remain active in the community for the foreseeable future.

Police and fire response, as well the Saint John Emergency Emergency Management Organization (EMO), Saint John Water, road clearing and public communications remain active at this time.

All city staff with the ability to work from home will do so until further notice.

With files from Tim Roszell

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusSaint JohnCity Of Saint JohnNew Brunswick coronavirustransit serviceCoronavirus in new BrunswickSaint John TransitSaint John BusFares waived Saint John Transit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.