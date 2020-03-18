Saint John transit waives fares, asks riders to use rear doors amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John Transit will begin waiving fares on Thursday in an effort to promote social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release on Wednesday, the transit service said it is implementing the new system in order to keep passengers and transit drivers safe.

The measure is not meant to encourage increased use of public transit, the organization said.

“Passenger who are feeling ill are asked to avoid using all transit services,” read the statement from Saint John Transit.

The organization is also asking that passenger use the rear doors of buses for boarding and exiting the bus.

Exceptions will be made for those disabilities, mobility issues and wheel chairs who need to use the the ramp available at the front door of the bus.

Saint John Transit says they have already taken measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including:

Daily cleaning

Enhanced disinfection procedures for high-touch areas such as hand straps, stop buttons, door and seat tops.

Detailed cleaning as required for each bus

Social distancing at the fare box

The City of Saint John announced on Tuesday that only essential services will remain active in the community for the foreseeable future.

Police and fire response, as well the Saint John Emergency Emergency Management Organization (EMO), Saint John Water, road clearing and public communications remain active at this time.

All city staff with the ability to work from home will do so until further notice.

With files from Tim Roszell