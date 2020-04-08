Coronavirus: Gift of homemade masks from Europe brings B.C. woman to tears

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who immigrated to Canada from the Czech Republic years ago is grateful for a surprise shipment she received from her homeland this week.

Jarka Webb of Vernon, B.C., says a box of 650 homemade masks was sent to her home for distribution during the coronavirus pandemic.

Webb, a health-care aide in a long-term care facility, said opening the box was an emotional moment.

“I would have never imagined that when I opened that parcel that there would be 650 homemade masks sent from the Czech Republic to Canada, from people who don’t live here,” said Webb.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“They have nothing to do with Canada, but that act of kindness just brought me to tears, that somebody across the ocean thinks about us in such a way.”

Story continues below advertisement

Webb said she emigrated to Canada 18 years ago by herself. Since then, she’s been in constant contact with family members, but more so during the coronavirus pandemic.

1:05 Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland warns there is ‘a real race on’ for masks around the world Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland warns there is ‘a real race on’ for masks around the world

“They told me they were getting together with some ladies with sewing machines and that they secured a bunch of material, and they wanted to make masks,” Webb told Global News.

“And they asked me if I wanted some. I said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and send me a couple thousand!’ I never thought much of it later, and last week, I got a text from my best friend saying I was to expect a parcel.”

Webb said she plans on saving some of the homemade masks in case of an emergency at work, but will distribute most of them to others.

3:04 How to create your own non-medical face mask at home How to create your own non-medical face mask at home

“It’s amazing that in such a time of crisis, the whole world is seeming to come together,” said Webb.

“And it doesn’t matter what country you live in, what language you speak, that kindness is in us and we are not afraid to show it, and this is a prime example of it.”

1:57 Wearing a face mask, protecting those you come in contact with Wearing a face mask, protecting those you come in contact with