Tyler Perry shocks seniors by paying for their groceries at more than 70 stores

Tyler Perry surprised elderly shoppers Wednesday morning after paying for their groceries at 74 stores in Atlanta and New Orleans during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to People, the actor, filmmaker and comedian paid for the groceries of all elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as 29 Winn Dixie stores in New Orleans during the hour reserved for older customers.

1:46 Coronavirus: Shoppers caught not physical distancing at grocery stores Coronavirus: Shoppers caught not physical distancing at grocery stores

Many grocery stores have introduce dedicated hours to allow seniors and those with disabilities to shop as a response to the recent spike in purchasing created by consumers worried about the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home,” a source told the outlet.

CONFIRMED: @tylerperry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area @Kroger stores. Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks! pic.twitter.com/MIm7F5Hssr — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) April 8, 2020

A corporate affairs manager for Kroger thanked Perry for “his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic.”

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Felix B. Turner, a Kroger corporate affairs manager, told 11Alive.

Turner continued, “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

Some of the customers took to Twitter to thank the A Madea Family Funeral actor after finding out Perry paid for their groceries.

@tylerperry Thank you so much for buying our groceries today at Winn Dixie. What a nice surprise. We really appreciate your kindness and generosity. — Cathey Casey (@6cat6) April 8, 2020

My mom went to Winn Dixie this morning and as she went to check out they told her that Tyler Perry was paying for everyone in the stores groceries!! What a blessing he is!!! @tylerperry — Connie (@ccbklein) April 8, 2020

@tylerperry thank you for buying my mom’s groceries (and so many others) today, at the Winn Dixie. It’s hard living so far away from her during times like these, and it’s really good to know that there are people looking out when I can’t be there. — Tanya Neslusan (@Tanya4StateRep) April 8, 2020

So I went get some stuff for lunch today at the Winn Dixie by my house in br.. go to the register to pay and apparently Tyler Perry is paying for everyone’s groceries at that store right now.. not a bad way to start a Wednesday — Kaylin Richard (@kaylinrichard13) April 8, 2020

I had 2 customers cry and 1 shut out a powerful, "THANK YOU, LORD JESUS! " Thank you Tyler Perry! He paid for everyone's groceries for the first 45 minutes at all Louisiana Winn Dixies. — Richard D. (@richardfromNO) April 8, 2020

Perry has been giving back in generous ways since the global pandemic started.

Earlier this month, the media mogul gave a $21,000 tip to the workers at a Houston restaurant when he went to pick up his takeout order.

—With a file from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen