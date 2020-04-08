Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Tyler Perry shocks seniors by paying for their groceries at more than 70 stores

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 4:20 pm
Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the ceremony honoring Dr. Phil McGraw with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the ceremony honoring Dr. Phil McGraw with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Tyler Perry surprised elderly shoppers Wednesday morning after paying for their groceries at 74 stores in Atlanta and New Orleans during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to People, the actor, filmmaker and comedian paid for the groceries of all elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as 29 Winn Dixie stores in New Orleans during the hour reserved for older customers.

Coronavirus: Shoppers caught not physical distancing at grocery stores
Coronavirus: Shoppers caught not physical distancing at grocery stores

Many grocery stores have introduce dedicated hours to allow seniors and those with disabilities to shop as a response to the recent spike in purchasing created by consumers worried about the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Major Canadian grocers to offer special hours for seniors to stock up

“He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home,” a source told the outlet.

Story continues below advertisement

A corporate affairs manager for Kroger thanked Perry for “his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic.”

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Felix B. Turner, a Kroger corporate affairs manager, told 11Alive.

Turner continued, “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Some of the customers took to Twitter to thank the A Madea Family Funeral actor after finding out Perry paid for their groceries.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Perry has been giving back in generous ways since the global pandemic started.

Earlier this month, the media mogul gave a $21,000 tip to the workers at a Houston restaurant when he went to pick up his takeout order.

READ MORE: Couple leaves $9,400 tip to help restaurant staff through coronavirus shutdown

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement
Family Guy’s Brian, Stewie offer advice on how to deal with the novel coronavirus
Family Guy’s Brian, Stewie offer advice on how to deal with the novel coronavirus

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—With a file from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19tyler perrytyler perry 2020tyler perry coronavirustyler perry COVID-19tyler perry donationstyler perry grocery storestyler perry moviestyler perry seniors groceries
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.