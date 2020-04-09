Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

End of an era: Vancouver fixture Federico’s Supper Club closes amid COVID-19 crisis

By Amir Ali CKNW
Posted April 9, 2020 3:24 pm
Federico's Supper Club
Federico's Supper Club. http://www.federicossupperclub.com/

‘It was like one big celebration.’

Those were the words of Federico Fuoco, owner of the now permanently closed Federico’s Supper Club in the heart of Vancouver’s Little Italy.

Related News

Federico’s Supper Club, a restaurant on Commercial Drive that has been open for decades, could not withstand the financial consequences wrought by COVID-19.

While it might be an establishment you didn’t even know about, it was a central part of Little Italy’s revitalization.

After a 28-year hiatus, 2010 marked the return of Italian Days on The Drive, thanks to a partnership between Fuoco and Carmen D’Onofrio, the president of the Commercial Drive Business Society. This community event has drawn large numbers of people ever since, becoming one of Vancouver’s largest cultural street festivals.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fuoco spoke with Lynda Steele Show contributor Eric Chapman on CKNW Radio about the decision to close, and what a night at the Supper Club was like.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone would be partying and dancing together.”

Tweet This

It’s an image that for all of us, feels like a thing of the very distant past.

Listen here:

While the government is doing all they can to help small businesses survive the global pandemic, for Fuoco, it was too little too late.

READ MORE: Vancouver Mayor requesting more provincial assistance.

Many restaurants were already scraping to get by in Vancouver thanks to high property taxes, and restaurants owners such as Fuoco are saying that simply deferring those taxes will not be enough to keep them afloat.

Watch below: memories of Italian Days

Italian Day on the Drive
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Little ItalyCommercial DriveThe DriveVancouver businessLynda Steele ShowFederico's Supper Clubsmall business vancouverItalian Days Commercial DriveVancouver Commercial DriveVancouver Little Italy
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.