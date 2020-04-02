City of Vancouver temporarily lays off 1,500 workers due to COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver says around 1,500 employees have been temporarily laid off due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Deputy city manager Paul Mochrie said the layoffs largely affected workers at community centres, theatres, and libraries.

Those employees will have “pay continuity” for up to 42 days and extended health benefits for three months, he said.

“When we begin to reopen city services and recall workers, the agreement has employees coming back to their original positions,” Mochrie said.

The City of Vancouver declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus on March 18.

Meanwhile, Delta Mayor George Harvie said the pandemic has forced more than 500 municipal employees to be laid off.

The decision was made with the union and affects auxiliary and temporary workers in all departments.

“Personally, it’s extremely tough. I have extremely good staff here,” Harvie said, adding there could be a second wave of layoffs down the road.

— With files from John Hua