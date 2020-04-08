Hamilton hospitals prepare for surge as city reports 198 COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health (HPH) reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on April 8, bringing the city’s overall total of positive tests to 198.

The city says 56 of the cases are connected to travel, while 48 indicate spread within the community.

Public health says 73 cases are now considered resolved.

Nineteen people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the disease: seven at St Joseph’s and 12 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

Hamilton has five deaths connected to COVID-19 as of April 8.

St. Joseph’s president Melissa Farrell told Global News on Wednesday that Hamilton appears to be “fortunate” when comparing current novel coronavirus cases in city hospitals with provincial forecast models for the virus’ spread across Ontario.

“Based on the trajectory and trending that we are seeing in terms of that forecasting, we do anticipate that things are going to get heavier around COVID-19 in the next few weeks,” said Farrell.

On Tuesday, representatives revealed a five-stage plan which could open up 1,200 beds in Hamilton’s hospitals. Farrell says the approach includes:

Scaling back elective surgeries

Discharging patients back to their homes or to out-of-hospital spaces

Differentiating COVID-19 treatment spaces from traditional care spaces

Converting non-traditional spaces such as lounges and cafeterias into makeshift hospital wards

Finding hotels and other spaces, like convention centres in the city, that can accommodate patients

Both hospitals say they are also already using virtual care with thousands of patient visiting doctors and care workers online via video, telephone and secure messaging.

Farrell says both hospitals are also coordinating a joint effort to recruit members of the community with health care experience to supplement current capacity in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

“We’re calling for backup support,” said Farrell, “If you are retired health-care worker or for various other reasons are a health-care worker who is not currently working, we are going to be doing a callout.”

Halton Region has 169 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region had another spike in cases, moving from 169 on Tuesday to 228 total confirmed positive cases on Wednesday.

The region has outbreaks in four retirement homes including Park Avenue Manor in Burlington and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville.

Two long-term care homes are also on the list with Post Inn Village in Oakville and Allendale in Milton declaring outbreaks.

Two people have died in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Eighteen new cases in Niagara region connected to COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) reported 18 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 180 in the region.

More than half of the cases, 94, are people aged 60-plus, according to public health.

Ten of the total deaths in the region were treated by Niagara Health hospitals, including the latest death on Monday, a Welland resident.

Public health says 55 have now recovered from the virus in Niagara.

1:12 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officials say everyone needs to be ‘moving in same direction’ to slow virus spread and end social distancing Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health officials say everyone needs to be ‘moving in same direction’ to slow virus spread and end social distancing

Haldimand-Norfolk 110 positive tests for the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says only one more new case was reported on Wednesday. The region has 110 lab-confirmed positive tests.

There are six deaths between the two regions as of April 8.

Brant County with 48 COVID-19 cases

For the second day in a row, Brant County’s health unit reported just one new case on Wednesday moving from 47 to 48 positive tests.

The region has had one death since the pandemic was announced.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.