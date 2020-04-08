Menu

Crime

Sleeping woman reportedly punched in the face in downtown Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 12:54 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are looking for a suspect after a woman was reportedly punched in the face as she slept on a bench in the city’s downtown on Tuesday.

According to police, the alleged attack happened at around 10:30 a.m. as the woman was woken up by a man punching her on the right side of her face.

The man walked away and officers were unable to locate him.

READ MORE: Alleged grocery store spitter in Guelph located, charged with assault

He described as caucasian, about 20 years old and wearing a blue and pink striped shirt, grey pants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7525. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

