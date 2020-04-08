Sleeping woman reportedly punched in the face in downtown Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are looking for a suspect after a woman was reportedly punched in the face as she slept on a bench in the city’s downtown on Tuesday.

According to police, the alleged attack happened at around 10:30 a.m. as the woman was woken up by a man punching her on the right side of her face.

The man walked away and officers were unable to locate him.

He described as caucasian, about 20 years old and wearing a blue and pink striped shirt, grey pants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7525. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

