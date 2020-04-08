Stratford police investigating alleged COVID-19 coughing incident as an assault

Send this page to someone via email

Stratford police are looking for a man who was captured on camera coughing on an employee at the LCBO.

Police say an unknown man entered the LCBO in downtown Stratford, Ont., on Tuesday, March 24, at noon.

The man allegedly appeared annoyed by the COVID-19 safety measures at the store. After completing his purchase, police say the man then leaned over the counter and coughed twice, directly towards the employee.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Because of the concern around how the virus spreads, the Stratford Police Service is investigating the incident as an assault.

Man wanted for alleged assault at Stratford LCBO Supplied by Stratford Police

The man is described as 65 to 76 years old, with short grey hair that is balding on the top.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the incident, he was wearing glasses, a brown Tuff Duck style work jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone who knows the identity of the male is asked to contact Stratford Police at 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.