Crime

Stratford police investigating alleged COVID-19 coughing incident as an assault

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 12:07 pm
Man wanted for alleged assault at Stratford LCBO
Man wanted for alleged assault at Stratford LCBO. Supplied by Stratford Police Service

Stratford police are looking for a man who was captured on camera coughing on an employee at the LCBO.

Police say an unknown man entered the LCBO in downtown Stratford, Ont., on Tuesday, March 24, at noon.

The man allegedly appeared annoyed by the COVID-19 safety measures at the store. After completing his purchase, police say the man then leaned over the counter and coughed twice, directly towards the employee.

Because of the concern around how the virus spreads, the Stratford Police Service is investigating the incident as an assault.

Man wanted for alleged assault at Stratford LCBO
Man wanted for alleged assault at Stratford LCBO Supplied by Stratford Police

The man is described as  65 to 76 years old, with short grey hair that is balding on the top.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing glasses, a brown Tuff Duck style work jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone who knows the identity of the male is asked to contact Stratford Police at 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19AssaultStratfordCoughStratford Police ServiceLiquor store assaultassault by coughingCoronavirus assualtcoughed on clerkStratford LCBO
