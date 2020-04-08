Roseanne Barr: Coronavirus a conspiracy to ‘get rid of my generation’

Send this page to someone via email

Roseanne Barr spoke with Norm Macdonald for his YouTube show, Quarantined with Norm Macdonald and she shared her thoughts on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Barr used her time on Macdonald’s show to share her theory that the new coronavirus is part of a scheme to kill baby boomers.

“I think we’re being forced to evolve. You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation,” Barr said of the COVID-19 crisis.

“The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people,” she added.

“There’s so many boomers that have money and do no work. So if you got them out of society, that would be a good thriller,” Macdonald responded.

Barr has been self-isolating in Hawaii, where she said they have “no toilet paper and are out of white rice.”

She added, “99 per cent of the Hawaiian people are sequestered and doing exactly what they were told to do.”

The former Roseanne star said she feels “blessed” to be in self-isolation because now she has “the time to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit … against Hollywood” for her 2018 firing from her self-titled sitcom over a racist tweet.

“I’m devising the perfect lawsuit and I am so blessed to have that time and sit here and be able to compile my thoughts,” she said. “So I can figure out how to f—k over everybody in the f—king world over there.”

Last March, Barr blamed Sara Gilbert for destroying “the show and my life” with one tweet.

While speaking with The Washington Post Barr said she can’t forgive Gilbert, who returned to play Darlene Conner in the revival and also served as an executive producer, for tweeting that her comment about Valerie Jarret was “abhorrent.”

“She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” Barr said. “She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti.”

Gilbert told The Washington Post that her conversations with Barr ahead of the reboot had reassured her that the show was a good idea.

“I knew that Roseanne, the person, was unpredictable at times, but she told me this was her redemption,” Gilbert said. “I chose to believe her.”

In May 2018, Barr was fired from the Roseanne reboot following a tweet about Jarrett, senior adviser to former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Barr’s tweet — which has since been deleted — can be seen in a screen grab below.

Barr attempted to apologize, claiming that it was a “bad joke” and that the tweet was a result of her “inebriated condition” caused by mixing Ambien and a “couple of beers.”

After the tweet, Gilbert denounced her costar on Twitter.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,” Gilbert tweeted at the time. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

