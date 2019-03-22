Roseanne Barr says Sara Gilbert ‘destroyed her life’ with Valerie Jarrett tweet

Roseanne Barr is now blaming Sara Gilbert for destroying “the show and my life” with one tweet.

Nearly a year after Barr was fired from ABC and the Roseanne reboot for a racist tweet, she continues to blame the downfall of the show on others.

While speaking with The Washington Post Barr said she can’t forgive Gilbert, who returned to play Darlene Conner in the revival and also served as an executive producer, for tweeting that her comment about Valerie Jarret was “abhorrent.”

“She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” Barr says. “She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti.”

Gilbert told The Washington Post that her conversations with Barr ahead of the reboot had reassured her that the show was a good idea.

“I knew that Roseanne, the person, was unpredictable at times, but she told me this was her redemption,” Gilbert said. “I chose to believe her.”

In May 2018, Barr was fired from the Roseanne reboot following a tweet about Jarrett, senior adviser to former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Barr tweeted a comment — which has since been deleted — about Jarrett. (It can be seen in a screen grab below.)

Barr attempted to apologize, claiming that it was a “bad joke” and that the tweet was a result of her “inebriated condition” caused by mixing Ambien and a “couple of beers.”

After the tweet, Gilbert denounced her costar on Twitter.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,” Gilbert tweeted at the time. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Last week Barr placed the blame for her termination on former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and former ABC programming chief Channing Dungey.

The disgraced comedian claimed that she was really fired because the former first lady went to Dungey and asked her to let the actress go.

“(Michelle Obama) said: ‘This tweet is unforgivable.’ That’s what I was told, and I tend to believe it because the woman who fired me is now working with the Obamas at Netflix,” Barr told British newspaper The Times of London.

The Obamas have signed a “multi-year agreement to produce films and series” with Netflix, and Dungey, who left ABC in December 2018, has moved to Netflix as vice-president of original content.

Barr acknowledged that she wished she hadn’t posted the tweet about Jarrett, but she argued that her comments were taken the wrong way.

“Of course, I’ve apologized because this was an insensitive comment, but really its damage was in the way it was perceived,” she said. “I can’t be responsible for the way people perceive things. People have always done this to me. They don’t get me.”

She continued: “I don’t just like to make people laugh. I like to (tick) them off and make them think, too. I’m a provocateur… It’s like the PC police. It’s about mind control. Everyone in America is under mind control from television, except for my show — that’s why they got rid of it.”

“I should have written it backwards,” she said of her Jarrett tweet. “It came out dyslexic. It should have been, ‘Valerie Jarrett’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood have now allowed Iran’s government to remain, as in the movie Planet of the Apes.”

Barr said that ABC threatened her right to free speech by firing her. She called the network “total Stalinist censorship.” Barr shared that ABC told her if she did “one more thing they don’t like, they’ll remove (Roseanne) reruns forever.”