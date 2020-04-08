2 adults, 1 minor facing charges after Belleville man murdered: police

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville, Ont., police have arrested three people after they say an 18-year-old was murdered in the city earlier this week.

On Monday, in the early afternoon, Belleville police say they were called to an address on Cannifton Road North to respond to a man in distress.

When officers arrived, police say the 18-year-old man was already dead.

Within minutes of the call, police say they arrested three people whom they believe were connected with the man’s death.

A 20-year-old Belleville man was charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order.

A 49-year-old Belleville woman and a 16-year-old Belleville girl are both facing death by criminal negligence charges.

There is a publication ban on the case. Police say names are not being released to protect the identity of the youth charged.

Police say all three attended a bail hearing at the Quinte Courthouse but have yet to say whether the accused were held or released.

Belleville police are asking anyone with information about this homicide investigation to contact Det. McCambridge at 613-966-0882, ext. 2313, or by email at tmccambridge@police.belleville.on.ca, or reach out to Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.