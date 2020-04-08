City of Saint John, N.B., closes pedways to promote physical distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John, N.B., has closed a series of pedways in the city’s downtown core as it attempts to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closures go into effect immediately, and the pedways will remain closed until further notice.

The City of Saint John says the pedway closures include:

The Saint John City Market to Brunswick Square

Chipman Hill to Brunswick Square and City Hall

The Skywalk connecting the Canada Games Aquatic Centre, City Hall and Market Square

The pedway connecting the Canada Games Aquatic Centre and the Mercantile Building

The pedway connection the Mercantile Building to TD Station

Any businesses that remain open in Market and Brunswick squares are accessible from exterior entrances only, the province said in a press release.

