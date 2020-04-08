Halifax Citadel closed until further notice to limit spread of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Many Haligonians continue to gather in groups and disobey public health orders — and Parks Canada has noticed.

The federal agency announced Wednesday that the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site will temporarily close to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

“In recent days, many Haligonians have used the green space and roads at Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, some of whom were in groups and not applying the physical-distancing recommendations provided by public health experts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Parks Canada in a press release.

“Parks Canada is therefore implementing additional temporary road and ground closures at Halifax Citadel National Historic Site to support Canada’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of Canadians, visitors and its employees.”

The closure includes the fort, all green space and roads and pathways on the property, including the pathway on Brunswick Street leading to the Old Town Clock.

“We are asking all Haligonians to work together. We know that many of you have a special connection to ‘Citadel Hill’ and it is an integral part of the fabric of Halifax. However, we are implementing these closures to protect all Nova Scotians, especially those who are most at risk,” read the release.

During the temporary closure, the site will be maintained by a limited number of “critical” staff.