Global News Kids – Be a Reporter

Send this page to someone via email

Get tips from real Journalists! Learn to write a News story, how to ask hard-hitting questions and get the facts, or how to build a weather forecast. Share your video stories on social media using the hashtag #GlobalNewsKids so we can see your work.*

WATCH: Global News reporter Tiffany Lizee shares how she puts together a weather forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Global News reporter Matthew Conrod explains how to get comfortable in front of the camera.

WATCH: Global News Reporter Lauren Pullen talks about using characters and the value of every word in your stories.

WATCH: Global News Reporter Lauren Gregory talks about using characters and the value of every word in your stories.

Hey kids we’re busy working on more videos for you. Check back soon!

*Be sure to have your parent’s permission before you share on social media.