Learn about weather from the pros with Global News Weather School!

Global News wants to give Calgary students a unique opportunity to learn about weather from the pros with Global Weather School! From lightning to tornadoes and everything in-between, our weather team has shared some interesting videos that will educate as well as entertain.

Meet the Global Calgary Weather Team: Paul, Jordan, Gemma and Jodi.

WATCH: Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel explains temperature inversion.

1:48 Global News Weather Team Tutorial: temperature inversion Global News Weather Team Tutorial: temperature inversion

WATCH: Global Calgary weather specialist Paul Dunphy explains Chinooks.

2:20 Global News Weather Team Tutorial: Chinooks Global News Weather Team Tutorial: Chinooks

WATCH: Global Calgary weather specialist Gemma Lynne Stroobant explains all you need to know about thunderstorms.

2:34 Global News Weather Team Tutorial: thunderstorms Global News Weather Team Tutorial: thunderstorms

WATCH: Global Calgary weather specialist Jodi Hughes explains the nitrogen cycle as it relates to weather.

2:34 Global News Weather Team Tutorial: the nitrogen cycle Global News Weather Team Tutorial: the nitrogen cycle