Learn about weather from the pros with Global News Weather School!
Global News wants to give Calgary students a unique opportunity to learn about weather from the pros with Global Weather School! From lightning to tornadoes and everything in-between, our weather team has shared some interesting videos that will educate as well as entertain.
Meet the Global Calgary Weather Team: Paul, Jordan, Gemma and Jodi.
WATCH: Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel explains temperature inversion.
WATCH: Global Calgary weather specialist Paul Dunphy explains Chinooks.
WATCH: Global Calgary weather specialist Gemma Lynne Stroobant explains all you need to know about thunderstorms.
WATCH: Global Calgary weather specialist Jodi Hughes explains the nitrogen cycle as it relates to weather.
COMMENTS