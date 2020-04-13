Menu

Global News Weather School

By Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 7:54 pm
.

Learn about weather from the pros with Global News Weather School!

Global News wants to give Calgary students a unique opportunity to learn about weather from the pros with Global Weather School! From lightning to tornadoes and everything in-between, our weather team has shared some interesting videos that will educate as well as entertain.

Meet the Global Calgary Weather Team: PaulJordanGemma and Jodi.

WATCH: Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel explains temperature inversion.

Global News Weather Team Tutorial: temperature inversion
Global News Weather Team Tutorial: temperature inversion

WATCH: Global Calgary weather specialist Paul Dunphy explains Chinooks.

Global News Weather Team Tutorial: Chinooks
Global News Weather Team Tutorial: Chinooks

WATCH: Global Calgary weather specialist Gemma Lynne Stroobant explains all you need to know about thunderstorms.

Global News Weather Team Tutorial: thunderstorms
Global News Weather Team Tutorial: thunderstorms

WATCH: Global Calgary weather specialist Jodi Hughes explains the nitrogen cycle as it relates to weather.

Global News Weather Team Tutorial: the nitrogen cycle
Global News Weather Team Tutorial: the nitrogen cycle
