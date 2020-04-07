Coronavirus: Kingston-area trails to close after reports of some not practising social distancing

Send this page to someone via email

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority (CRCA) has announced it will be closing all of its trails starting Wednesday due to concerns that some residents are not abiding by social-distancing rules during the new coronavirus pandemic.

“Cataraqui Conservation values the health and well-being of its staff, volunteers, visitors and clients, and under the current circumstances, has broadened and enhanced a number of practical steps put in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” a news release from the organization said Tuesday.

The decision was made after CRCA staff noted a significant increase in traffic at trails maintained by the conservation group.

“While many visitors have respected physical-distancing measures, staff have observed and the public has reported concerns that some visitors are disregarding these protocols and gathering in groups larger than the provincially mandated five individuals,” the CRCA said.

The trails at the following conservation areas will be closed starting midnight Wednesday:

Lemoine Point

Little Cataraqui Creek

The Cataraqui Trail

Lyn Valley

Gould Lake

Mac Johnson Wildlife Area

Marble Rock

Marshlands

Parrotts Bay

The conservation group had already announced closures of it parks offices and programs in March. These closures are now staying in place until May 4.

It’s unclear when the CRCA will consider reopening its trails at this time.

Under provincial regulations, all parks are closed as well. Although people are not allowed to loiter in city parks, Kingston police say you are still able to walk through them if you keep to social-distancing guidelines.