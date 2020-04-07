Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Calls to Vancouver domestic-violence crisis line spike 300% amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Rumina Daya and Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 2:16 pm
Crisis calls are up way to B.C. domestic violence support groups
A new helpline has been launched to assist victims of domestic violence, many of whom have nowhere to go but home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks with Juripop executive director Sophie Gagnon.

Calls to a Vancouver-based crisis phone line for women experiencing domestic violence have been way up during the COVID-19 crisis.

Vancouver’s Battered Women’s Support Services says their staff have seen a 300-per-cent increase in calls over the last three weeks.

Protecting domestic violence victims during the pandemic
Protecting domestic violence victims during the pandemic

The agency, which handles approximately 18,000 calls a year from women experiencing gender-based violence, says isolation because of COVID-19 is making it harder for women who are trying to leave unsafe situations.

READ MORE: Domestic violence rates expected to spike amid social distancing, advocacy group warns

Forty per cent of callers are reaching out for the first time, says Angela Marie MacDougall, the advocacy group’s executive director.

They are hearing from worried relatives, co-workers, neighbours, and even children as young as 12 years old.

Story continues below advertisement
Concerns for domestic violence victims in self-isolation
Concerns for domestic violence victims in self-isolation

“We’re getting calls from children and youth who have witnessed their mother’s abuse for their lifetime,” MacDougall said.

READ MORE: He tried to kill her twice. Now, she helps him rehabilitate domestic abusers

“Now they’re under this social isolation scenario and they’re checking in about what options they have, what can they do right now to engage their mother and engage their siblings in terms of their safety.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Transition houses are facing immense pressure, she added, and she is grateful for a Vancouver hotel that has provided a floor of rooms for women and children who have nowhere else to go.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsDomestic ViolenceWomen's Shelterdomestic violence helpcoronavirus domestic violenceCOVID-19 violence
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.